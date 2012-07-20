Fast Market Research recommends "Emerging Opportunities in the Chinese Consumer Finance Market: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape" from BRICdata, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- The Chinese consumer finance market recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.33% during the review period (2007-2011). It is projected to retain a high CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period (2012-2016). The strong growth will be driven by the country's improving macroeconomic fundamentals and rising domestic demand for consumer finance products. Housing loans is the largest category in the Chinese consumer finance market. It recorded a CAGR of 24.65% during the review period. The housing loans category is projected to record a CAGR of 20.86% over the forecast period. The Chinese population has traditionally been skeptical of using credit to finance anything other than housing. However, as the country's disposable income levels increase, consumers are becoming more willing to access personal loans. The changing lifestyles in China have encouraged the growth of credit cards. The number of credit cards issued in China increased at a CAGR of 27.47% during 2008-2011. Banks are offering lucrative schemes to encourage people to convert their transactions into equal monthly installments (EMIs), and this is also driving the growth of credit card loans in China. The Chinese government introduced various measures to control the sharp increase in property prices during the review period. These measures prohibited mortgages for third-home purchasers and increased the downpayment for second-home purchases from 50% to 60%. These measures will have an adverse impact on the Chinese housing loan category over the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China Limited, China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd, Bank of Communications Co. Ltd, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
