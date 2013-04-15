New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Emerging Opportunities in the Kuwait's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Kuwait's cards industry as a whole grew moderately at a CAGR of 3.59% during the review period, primarily driven by the prepaid card category. Slow growth was mainly a result of the global economic crisis, which caused a decline in demand for oil and non-oil based exports and resulted in decreased rates of lending. During the review period (2008-2012), prepaid cards occupied the largest share in the overall cards and payments industry, and in volume terms recorded a CAGR of 37.83%. Charge cards grew at a CAGR of 4.02% over the same period, followed by debit cards with a CAGR of 2.58%. The overall card industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% over the forecast period (2013-2017), driven primarily by the prepaid cards category, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.94%. The credit cards category is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, while debit cards are expected to record a CAGR of 2.76%, and charge cards a CAGR of 3.59%.
Key Highlights
- Kuwait's cards industry as a whole grew moderately at a CAGR of 3.59% during the review period, primarily driven by the prepaid card category.
- In terms of value, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.91% over the forecast period, from KWD17.2 billion (US$61.4 billion) in 2013 to KWD26.0 billion (US$93.0 billion) in 2017.
- Prepaid cards held the largest market share in the overall cards and payments industry during the review period.
- Near Field Communication (NFC) technology is increasingly being adopted by payment network providers, service providers, merchants and mobile network operators in Kuwait.
- The growing market for online trade in Kuwait is one of the primary factors responsible for the expansion of the country's cards and payments industry.
- The growing number of domestic and international tourists has created a demand for travel cards in the country, and many leading banks and card providers have issued travel cards targeting these consumers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: National Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait Finance House, Commercial Bank of Kuwait
