Recently published research from BRICdata, "Emerging Opportunities in the Russian Consumer Finance Market: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- The Russian consumer finance market declined in 2009 but managed to recover strongly in 2010 and 2011. The recovery is primarily attributed to the stabilization of interest rates in consumer lending. The consumer finance market recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.46% during the review period (2007-2011). It is projected to retain a high CAGR of 19.85% over the forecast period (2012-2016). The strong growth will be driven by the country's improving macroeconomic fundamentals and rising domestic demand for consumer finance products. Personal loans is the largest category in the Russian consumer finance market. It recorded a CAGR of 23.79% during the review period. Russia's rising employment levels are expected to generate more demand for personal loans in the country. The improving employment conditions in the country will encourage Russians to increase their personal consumption expenditure, increasing the demand for personal loans. Most Russians take out personal loans to purchase furniture, large household appliances and mobile phones.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The Russian consumer finance market recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.46% during the review period (2007-2011). It is projected to retain a high CAGR of 19.85% over the forecast period (2012-2016)
- Personal loans is the largest category in the Russian consumer finance market, accounting for 49.3% of the total consumer finance market in 2011
- Personal loans was also the fastest-growing category in the Russian consumer finance market during the review period with a CAGR of 23.79%
- State-owned Sberbank is the leader in the Russian retail lending market
- The mortgage lending market in 2011 in Russia made significant progress, with demand principally driven by the economy-class segment
Scope
- This report provides an extensive analysis on the consumer finance market in Russia
- It details historical values for the consumer finance market in Russia for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- The report provides a detailed analysis on key trends, drivers and challenges in the consumer finance market in Russia
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry
- It provides detail on the competitive landscape in the Russian consumer finance market
- It details the marketing strategies adopted by various companies
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Russian consumer finance market
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Russian consumer finance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Russian consumer finance market
- Gain insights into the marketing strategies adopted by companies to sell consumer finance products
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Russian Standard Bank, Rosbank, Sberbank Rossii OAO, VTB-24, Home Credit and Finance Bank, Russky Standart Bank, JSCB Soyuz, Home Credit and Finance Bank (HCFB)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Emerging Opportunities in the Latin America Consumer Finance Market: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the Chinese Consumer Finance Market: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Consumer Finance Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Gold Loan Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products, and Competitive Landscape: Market Profile
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Credit Card Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products, and Competitive Landscape: Market Profile
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Auto Loan Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products, and Competitive Landscape: Market Profile
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Personal Loan Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products, and Competitive Landscape: Market Profile
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Housing Loan Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products, and Competitive Landscape: Market Profile
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Education Loan Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products, and Competitive Landscape: Market Profile
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Wealth Management Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape