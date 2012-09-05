New Energy research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- GBI Research, leading business intelligence provider has released its latest research, "Emerging Power Markets in Eastern Europe to 2020 - Governments Encouraging Infrastructure Development by Easing Industry Barriers in Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania" which provides an in-depth analysis of the emerging Eastern European power markets, covering five countries including Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania in Eastern Europe on the basis of power generation. The report covers the cumulative installed capacity and power generation from 2005-2020 for thermal power, hydro power, nuclear power and renewable power including share by fuel type for thermal power and share by technology type for renewable power. The report also provides Porter's force analysis and the competitive landscape for the five countries in 2011, as well as the macroeconomic factors, import and export scenarios for 2005-2010, annual electricity consumption data for 2005-2020, and top active and upcoming power plants for thermal power, hydro power, nuclear power and renewable power.
The report covers regulatory structures and provides an infrastructural overview including transmission and distribution networks for 2005-2020, grid interconnection and planned investments for each of the five countries. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- The emerging Eastern European power markets of Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. based on power generation market analysis
- Historical and forecast data of installed capacity and power generation from 2005-2020.
- Porter's Five Force Analysis for the region.
- Macroeconomic factors and import and export scenario for 2005-2010 for each of the countries covered.
- Demand and consumption scenario and annual electricity consumption figures for 2005-2020.
- Top active and upcoming power projects covering thermal power, hydro power, nuclear power and renewable power.
- Regulatory structure and infrastructural overview for each country including transmission and distribution networks in 2005-2020, grid interconnection and planned investments.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic decisions based on strong historical and forecast data to identify key markets and growth opportunities for the emerging Eastern European power markets.
- Understand the impact of environmental regulations and macroeconomic factors of the geographic location on device market entry plans.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AES Corporation, Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD, CEZ Bulgaria, Enel Bulgaria, GDF Suez SA, Hidroelectrica SA, Lietuvos Energija AB, Magyar Villamos M?vek Rt., Matrai Er?m? ZRt, S.C. Termoelectrica SA, Slovenske elektrarne, UAB Vilniaus Energija
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
