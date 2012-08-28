Recently published research from GBI Research, "Endoscopy Devices Market to 2018 - Demand for Cost-Effective, Minimally Invasive Procedures and Reimbursement for New Indications to Increase Uptake", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Endoscopy Devices Market to 2018 - Demand for Cost-Effective, Minimally Invasive Procedures and Reimbursement for New Indications to Increase Uptake" provides key data, information and analysis on the global endoscopy devices market. The report provides a market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the seven endoscopy devices market categories: flexible endoscopes, endoscopy visualization systems, rigid endoscopes, endoscopic reprocessors, capsule endoscope systems, endoscopic instruments, and endoscopy fluid management systems. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these categories, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and gives a detailed analysis of the pipeline products in each category. In addition, it reviews details regarding important merger and acquisition deals that have taken place in the global endoscopy devices market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil.
- Market size for the seven endoscopy devices market categories: flexible endoscopes, endoscopy visualization systems, rigid endoscopes, endoscopic reprocessors, capsule endoscope systems, endoscopic instruments, and endoscopy fluid management systems.
- Annualized market revenues data, forecasts through to 2018, as well as company share data for 2010.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends for the endoscopy devices market.
- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies in the market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Olympus Corporation, HOYA Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Given Imaging Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Minntech Corporation (Subsidiary of Cantel Medical Corp.)), Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, STERIS Corporation
