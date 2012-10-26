New Energy research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Energy-efficient Lighting Market in Europe to 2020 - LEDs Emerge as Key Growth Sector due to Price Discounting and Phosphor Shortages Restricting CFL Production". The report gives an in-depth analysis of the Energy Efficient Lighting Market in Europe, with forecast until 2020. The research analyzes the market volume of the energy-efficient lighting market in 8 major countries (Germany, The United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg). It provides a detailed analysis of four major lighting technologies such as Compact Fluorescent Lamps, Halogen Lamps, High Intensity Discharge Lamps and Light Emitting Diode Lamps.
The report also provides market volume during 2005-2020, market share by application, comparative analysis, technology analysis and information about key players for all major lighting technology. It also covers porter's five forces analysis and key drivers and restraints impacting the market.
This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Energy efficient lighting market in Europe from 2005-2020, for four major technologies such as halogen lamp, CFL, HID lamp and LED lamp.
- Details analysis of markets of sub regions (Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Western Eastern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe.
- Detailed analysis of markets of 8 major markets in European regions: Germany, The United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.
- Historical and forecast data for energy efficient lighting market's volume from 2005-2020 and share by application for 2011.
- Key drivers and restraints impacting the Europe energy efficient lighting market.
- Porter's five forces analysis and technology analysis of major lighting technologies in Europe.
- Comparative analysis of major lighting technologies, on the basis of general features, life spans and cost of ownership.
- Regulatory framework for lighting industry in Europe.
- Analysis of key players.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and forecast data and detailed growth opportunities analysis.
- Identify key growth markets for energy efficient lighting in Europe from validated, country-level data and analysis.
- Position yourself to take maximum advantage of the market's growth potential.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends that are driving the lighting market in Europe.
- Make more informed business decisions based on insights and in-depth analysis of market landscapes and the factors shaping them.
- Understand the drivers and restraints shaping the current and potential future markets
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. (Philips), GE Lighting, LLC (Subsidiary of GE Consumer & Industrial), Osram AG (Subsidiary of Siemens AG), Havells Sylvania Europe Ltd (Havells-Sylvania), Aura Light International AB
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
