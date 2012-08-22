Fast Market Research recommends "Energy Harvesting Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017) " from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- "Energy Harvesting Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017) By Technology (Light, Thermoelectric, Vibration, Electromagnetic, Fluid & Others), Application (Aerospace & Military, Consumer Electronics, Building & Home Automation, Wireless Sensor Networks, Industrial/Manufacturing, Bicycle Dynamo) & Geography"
Energy harvesting is the process of collecting the ambient energy from the surroundings like light, heat, vibration, and electromagnetic radiation, and converting it into usable electrical energy for power portable electrical devices; this can be done without using the batteries. This technology efficiently collects the ambient energy that we usually discard and merits a lot of attention. It is also known as energy scavenging or power scavenging. Energy harvesting market covers the various sources of energy harvesting that are used by the energy harvesting technologies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report describes the different energy harvesting technologies such as light energy harvesting, thermoelectric, vibration, electromagnetic, fluid, motion, and other types like RF and bio energy harvesting. In the overall market for energy harvesting, light harvesting contributes for the largest percentage share, due to the availability of huge source of solar energy. This report forecasts the energy harvesting technologies market from 2012 to 2017.
This report also covers the global energy harvesting applications market, which includes consumer electronics, industrial, building and home automation, military, aerospace, wireless sensor network (WSN), automotive, and bicycle dynamo. Like technology market, this report also provides the market forecast of energy harvesting applications from 2012 to 2017. The market scenario at present is such that consumer applications hold the largest percentage share. Wireless sensor network covers the market forecast of smart buildings wireless sensor networks and industrial wireless sensor network.
This report deals with all the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities for the energy harvesting technology market, which is helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. The report also profiles the major companies that are active in the field of energy harvesting along with their product offerings, strategy, financial details, developments, and their competitive landscape. It also highlights the winning imperatives and burning issues pertaining to the energy harvesting industry.
This report describes the activities and projects that are being carried out by the U.S. government, Dept. of Energy (DOE) and European associations in the field of energy harvesting. This report also analyzes the value chain of energy harvesting market in detail with players pertaining to every block of value chain.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Home Security Solutions Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Wireless Charging Market (2012 - 2017) Global Forecast & Analysis By Technology, Products, and Applications
- Laser Technology Market by Types (Fiber Laser, CO2 Laser, Solid-state Laser, Excimer Laser, Dye Laser, Diode Laser) & Applications - Global Forecast and Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Next Generation Biometric Technologies Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (Ip) Market (2012 - 2017) Global Forecasts & Analysis
- Global Low (Zero) Emission Vehicle Market By Degree Of Hybridization & Type Of Traction Battery Used, Forecast, Market Trends & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Industrial Robotics Market - Global Forecast & Analysis By Applications, Functions, Product & Geography (2012 - 2017)
- Software-Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Virtualization Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Cyber-Security Market - Global Forecast & Trends (2012 - 2017)