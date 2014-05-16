New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), also known as chronic lymphoid leukemia, is a type of cancer of the white blood cells (lymphocytes). CLL affects a particular lymphocyte, the B cell, which accumulates mainly in the bone marrow and blood, and normally fights infection.
CLL is the most common form of leukemia in the western world, with an average annual incidence of 5.0 per 100,000 population in people of all ages. CLL is primarily a disease of the elderly population, with less than 10% of the cases below 40 years of age.
GlobalData epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of CLL in the 6MM, from 37,795 diagnosed incident cases in 2013 to 45,683 diagnosed incident cases in 2023, with an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.09% during the forecast period. The 5-year diagnosed prevalent cases of CLL in the 6MM increased from 150,800 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2013 to 183,165 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2023, with an AGR of 2.15% during the forecast period.
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GlobalData's epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and 5-year diagnosed prevalent cases of CLL in the 6MM is supported by age- and sex-specific data for incidence and 1- to 5-year relative survival data used for the 5-year diagnosed prevalent cases forecast are supported by country-specific, population-based studies that are nationally representative of the entire population in the respective markets. The diagnosed incident cases of CLL in each of the 6MM were further segmented by Rai stage at diagnosis to provide a more detailed analysis of the patient population, as Rai stage at diagnosis is an important factor for predicting the prognosis and treatment modalities for CLL at different stages.
Scope
- The Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for CLL in the six major markets (6MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). In addition, the report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the diagnosed incident cases of CLL segmented by age (beginning at 40 years and ending at 80 years and older) and sex. GlobalData epidemiologists also forecast the 5-year diagnosed prevalent cases of CLL in the 6MM. Additionally, the report provides CLL diagnosed incident cases segmented by Rai stage at diagnosis for the 6MM.
- The CLL epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global CLL market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global CLL market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
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