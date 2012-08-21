New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Epidemiology: Asthma - Stable prevalence rates in all age groups will lead to stable case numbers"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Datamonitor estimates that there were 62.9 million diagnosed active asthma cases in the seven major markets in 2011, and these are forecast to rise to 64.8 million total cases by 2021. Stable prevalence rates and modest population increases are responsible for the small change in the number of cases during this period.
Scope
- Gain insight into market potential, including robust 10-year epidemiology forecasts of active diagnosed prevalent asthma cases.
- Gain insight into relevant clinical severity of active diagnosed asthma cases in the seven major markets.
- Understand the key epidemiologic risk factors associated with asthma.
Highlights
Datamonitor expects to see a small increase in the number of diagnosed active prevalent asthma cases from 2011 to 2021 in the seven major markets (the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). The number of asthma cases is expected to increase from approximately 62.9 million cases in 2011 to 64.8 million cases in 2021.
The largest increase in the number of current asthma cases is expected in the US, where between 2011 and 2021 the number of total prevalent cases of asthma will increase by 0.7% annually. Of the seven major markets, only Japan, Italy, and Germany will experience marginal declines in diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is the number of diagnosed active asthma patients in the seven major markets?
- How will the patient population change over the next decade in these markets?
- What is the severity distribution of diagnosed asthma cases?
