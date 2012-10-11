Fast Market Research recommends "Epidemiology: Inflammatory Bowel Disease - Early diagnosis and improved survival lead to increased patient populations" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) are mainly composed of three chronic diseases; Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and indeterminate colitis. Although the etiology of inflammatory bowel disease is largely unknown, the incidence of IBD has substantially increased in the past decade.
Scope
- Gain insight into market potential, including a robust 10-year epidemiology forecast of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis prevalent cases.
- Gain insights into the current and future prevalent trends of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the next 10 years.
- Understand the key epidemiologic risk factors associated with inflammatory bowel diseases.
Highlights
Since the 1950s, the overall incidence of IBD has gradually increased, although the increase in the incidence of ulcerative colitis (UC) precedes the increase in Crohn's disease (CD) by approximately 15-20 years.
Across the seven major markets, Datamonitor estimates that in 2011 there were approximately 913,000 and 1.7 million prevalent cases of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, respectively.
Between 2011 and 2021, Datamonitor estimates that prevalent cases of both Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis will increase.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How will the IBD patient population change over the next decade in the seven major markets?
- What are the estimated prevalent cases of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the seven major markets?
