Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Epigenetics Technology Market (Epigenomics, DNA Methylation, Histone Modifications, RNA Interference, Cancer Therapeutics, Personalized Medicine) (2012 - 2017)
Over the last decade, genomics and proteomics have been used as key tools to discover potential drug targets and to better understand the complexities of biology. To balance research in these areas, epigenetics offers a potential opportunity in understanding the basis of various diseases in a different approach. Thus, epigenetics is study of heritable changes in genome function and gene expression had opened the new gate of biology to understand the basis of diseases and presents incredible opportunities for disease diagnosis and drug discovery.
Report covers the market by therapeutics sector in oncology conditions, non-oncology indications and personalized medicine. The report also covers the market by research and diagnostics sector in gene regulation studies, biomarker detection and drug discovery. In addition, it also includes the factors driving and restraining the market and covers the market scenario in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Rest of the World (ROW). This report will provide the company profiles of key companies along with the competitive analysis.
The Global Epigenetics market is showing a double digit growth (CAGR 25%) due to supportive factors such as, (i) huge amount of funds and investments, (ii) increasing partnerships and collaborations, and (iii) rapid screening tools. Epigenetics is used in the identification of new epigenetic biomarkers, which will aid in better diagnosis and prognosis of diseases. While there are factors favoring the market growth, there are concerns such as change in re-imbursement systems and lack of predictive markers holding back the growth of this market. However, the positive aspects in this field may very well offset the market restraints to aid the market grow at an exceptional rate.
The report also profiles leading participants of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include: CH3 BioSystems (U.S.), Eisai (Japan), Covaris Inc. (U.S.), Epiontis (Germany), RiboMed Biotechnologies (U.S.), 4SC (Germany), Novus Biologicals (U.S.), Merck Millipore (U.S.), CellCentric (U.K.), Celgene (U.S.), Karus Therapeutics (U.K.), EpiTherapeutics (Denmark), Resverlogix (Canada), Epizyme (U.S.), Glaxosmithkline (U.K.), Epigenomics (Germany).
Scope of the Report
This technology report categorizes the market for epigenetics by geographical region (including the important countries in each region), applications, and epigenetic mechanisms, forecasting the market value in revenue by analyzing the current and future trends in research, diagnostics and therapeutics industries.
