New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Epinex Diagnostics Incorporated - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Epinex Diagnostics Inc., (Epinex) is a medical diagnostic company, based in the US. It develops invitro diagnostic reagents, rapid test-kits and instrumentation. The company's initial product, the G1A test, a rapid diabetes monitoring index test for the control of glycation, the underlying cause of the complications of diabetes. It is developing rapid tests, which are under development for the treatment of various diseases such as infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, coronary artery disease and rheumatoid arthritis. Epinex uses existing technologies to create quantitative diagnostic tests for the point-of-care (POC) and over-the-counter (OTC) markets. It has filed patent applications in the US, Canada, European Community, Japan and Hong Kong. Epinex is headquartered in Tustin, California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Epinex Diagnostics Incorporated portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
