Fast Market Research recommends "Epistem Holdings Plc (EHP) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2014 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Epistem Holdings Plc (Epistem) is a biopharmaceutical and biotechnology company providing contract research facilities and services to other pharmaceutical companies. It also undertakes the development of novel therapeutics used in oncology and wound healing. It operates through three reportable segments, namely, Preclinicial Research Services, Novel Therapies and Personalised Medicine. It provides molecular biomarkers to measure drug induced gene expression from individual plucked hairs. It specializes in the marketing of epithelial stem cells in the areas of oncology, gastrointestinal diseases and dermatological applications. It offers reliable, innovative research models to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare industries. Its principal subsidiaries include Epistem Limited and Epistem Inc. Epistem headquartered in Manchester, the UK.
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Epistem focuses on its research and development activities with emphasis on identifying new drug therapies to address major diseases of oncology, gastrointestinal disease, dermatology and aging. To this end, the company entered into agreement and collaboration with various pharmaceutical companies such as Becton Dickinson, GlaxoSmithKline and so on.
This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Epistem Holdings Plc
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
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