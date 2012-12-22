New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others" provides key market data on the Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market - Germany, France, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Germany, France, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom..
- Market size and company share data for Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market categories - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices. Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market.
- Key players covered include Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, ResMed Inc., Covidien plc, Smiths Medical, Philips Respironics, Inc., GE Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Vygon SA, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Air Liquide S.A., Intersurgical Ltd., Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG, CareFusion Corporation, Ambu A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, LMA International N.V. and Oridion Systems Ltd..
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, ResMed Inc., Covidien plc, Smiths Medical, Philips Respironics, Inc., GE Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Vygon SA, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Intersurgical Ltd., Air Liquide S.A., Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG, CareFusion Corporation, Ambu A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, LMA International N.V., Masimo Corporation, Oridion Systems Ltd., I-Flow Corporation, CME McKinley UK Limited, Invacare Corporation, TRACOE medical GmbH, Hospira, Inc., HAMILTON MEDICAL AG, Baxter International Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., Nonin Medical, Inc., AirSep Corporation, Penlon Limited, SIARE ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL GROUP s.r.l., Mindray Medical International Limited, Embla Systems LLC, Compumedics Limited, SOMNOmedics GmbH, MEDATEC Sprl, Ginevri s.r.l., Natus Medical Incorporated, Astro-Med, Inc., K. Takaoka Industria e Comercio Ltda.
