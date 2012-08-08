Fast Market Research recommends "European Construction Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Construction Industry" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- "European Construction Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Construction Industry" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how procurement expenditure, business strategies and practices are set to change in the European construction industry in 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in Europe, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type and size.
Key Highlights
- China, Russia and Brazil are estimated to be the fastest growing regions among developing countries for the European construction industry. The relatively lower levels of public debt in these regions, leading economic growth, expansion of business activities into emerging markets, changing consumer lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes are fueling growth.
- A total of 53% of respondents from the European construction industry expect their companies to keep their procurement expenditure constant over the next 12 months, with 31% looking to increase it.
- Of all buyer respondents, 33% expect suppliers to 'work harder to reduce costs' and consider it to be an effective way for suppliers to secure business from buyers.
Scope
The report features the opinions of European construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Capital expenditure and change in staff recruitment activity
- Key regions of growth
- Key industry threats and opportunities
- Key supplier actions and e-procurement
- Annual procurement budgets and change in procurement expenditure
- Change in supplier selection and procurement objectives
Reasons to Get this Report
- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and direction of spend in the future.
- Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of industry buyers.
- Predict how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Atkins, Eurovia, Lafarge, Skanska, Konecranes, Atlas Copco AB, Eaton Corp., Balfour Beatty, Alpine Bau Deutschland AG, Linde AG, Kobelco Construction Machinery
