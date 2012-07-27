Fast Market Research recommends "European Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry" from Timetric, now available
"European Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how European construction industry supplier media spend, marketing and sales strategies and business practices are set to change in 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges and sales tactics of leading suppliers in Europe. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A and investment expectations. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type and size.
Key Highlights
- China, Russia and Brazil are estimated to be the fastest growing regions among developing countries for the European construction industry. The relatively lower levels of public debt in these regions, leading economic growth, expansion of business activities into emerging markets, changing consumer lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes are fueling growth.
- A total of 59% of respondents expect their companies to increase their marketing expenditure over the next 12 months, with only 13% looking to decrease it.
- Overall, in the process of choosing marketing agencies, the 'ability of the agency to provide 'strategic and tactical consulting' is considered the most important factor by 35% of respondents from European construction industry suppliers.
Scope
The report features the opinions of European construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Capital expenditure and change in staff recruitment activity
- Key regions of growth
- Key industry threats and opportunities
- Annual marketing budgets and change in marketing expenditure
- Future spending outlook on media channels
- Marketing agency selection criteria
Reasons to Get this Report
- Benchmark your sales and marketing spend with industry peers to effectively determine strategy.
- Identify the specific marketing approaches your competitors are using to win business.
- Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of construction industry buyers and suppliers.
- Project how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Atkins, Eurovia, Lafarge, Vinci Immobilier, Vivendi, Skanska, KONE, Atlas Copco AB, Balfour Beatty
