Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- "European Survey of Financial Executives 2012 - The Eurozone Crisis, Its Effect on Businesses and Possible Countermeasures" is a new report by Timetric and VRL that analyzes the impact of the European debt crisis on various businesses operating in Europe and outlines the strategies adopted to counter the crisis. This report also examines the level of change in exports and investment in 2011 and tracks the expectations of change in 2012 and 2013. The report also identifies key economic concerns, factors affecting the business community, the effect of low credit availability on investments, and demand for major financial services. In addition, the report also identifies future plans in the manufacturing and service industry by detailing revenue changes, staff recruitment expectations, key funding sources to be used, and expected changes in critical expenditure. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.
Key Highlights
- 'Slow economic growth', stringent 'regulations and laws', 'political instability' and 'cost of credit' are key economic concerns identified by respondents from both the manufacturing and service sectors across Europe.
- 'Improving operational efficiency', the need to 'expand in existing markets' and the need to introduce 'new products and services' are considered top priorities for companies in Europe.
- A notable 48% of respondents from the manufacturing sector expect stability in their staff recruitment activity, while 55% of respondents from the service sector expect the same.
Scope
The report features the opinions of European financial executives related to the following:
- Impact of the Eurozone crisis and its effects on business
- Impact on credit availability investment activity, export volumes and recruitment
- Business strategies adopted to counter the crisis
- Key economic concerns
- Expectations of change in demand for financial services
- Revenue growth optimism
- Key sources of funds and business priorities in 2012-2013
- Impact of the crisis on Europe's political and monetary integration
Reasons to Get this Report
- Track expectations of change through broad economic indicators including export volumes, investment activity and hiring and devise future plans accordingly.
- Understand the impact of the Eurozone crisis on the European business community and detail key challenges for business continuity.
- Formulate and benchmark business strategies to counter the crisis with best practices followed by companies in Europe.
- Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2012-2013 and gauge business confidence to take informed business decisions.
- Project how the economy will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Fiat, Qatar Holding, General Electric (GE), PSA Peugeot Citroen, RWE, Alcatel-Lucent, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Diageo, Santander, Barclays, AstraZeneca, Roche Holdings AG, Sanofi Aventis, GlaxoSmithKline, Volkswagen, France Telecom, BT
