Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Power utilities are considered one of the most stable and predictable sectors, although changing factors, such as business scenario, consumer behavior, environmental awareness, smart grid integration, have transformed the sector into a dynamic industry, giving rise to the new concept of smart cities and smart communities. The evolution of a utility business driven by smart grid integration has changed the way these utilities perform their operations. Utilities are faced with challenges to reduce their costs and improve their operational efficiency. Therefore, in order to successfully face these challenges, the key is to increase productivity, and smart community businesses can help utilities to integrate numerous business processes and services in order to increase productivity. In addition, many research and development programs are being funded in order to develop and implement enhanced and economical technologies for renewable generation sources. The effective integration of these renewable sources, using smart technologies to establish a low carbon society and maintain sustainable economic growth, has led a number of utilities to enter smart community business.
Scope
- Market prospects of smart community busniess for utilities with the rise of digital communities
- Key issues influencing the evolution of smart grid systems into smart community business
- Future and current market potential offered by integrated communication technologies leading to the development of smart communities
- Future market opportunities with the growth of smart communities
- Identify the key growth and investment opportunities in the smart community business
- Gain insights on the growth potential of smart commuinity business with the deployment of integrated communication technologies
- Developing strategies based on the latest smart grid technological developments
- Facilitate decision-making based on increased focus of utilities in smart community business
