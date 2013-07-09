New Market Study, "Eye Care in Uzbekistan", Has Been Published

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Eye Care in Uzbekistan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Eye care continued to see healthy growth in Uzbekistan in 2012, thanks to growing consumer awareness and wider availability of eye care products. Long term exposure to computers gave rise to more occasions of eye fatigue, especially amongst young and middle-aged consumers, resulting in rising demand for eye care products in the review period.
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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