New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Hong Kong, China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Fine wines/Champagne and spirits recorded a slowdown in retail value sales growth in 2013 due to the worsening economy and reduced demand from mainland visitors. Despite the uncertain economic situation, fine wines/Champagne and spirits continued to register positive sales growth. This performance was informed by the media and blogs, where these products were heavily advertised. Consumers were more exposed to fine wines, for example, which piqued their interest. In order to build-up a luxury...
Euromonitor International's Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fine Wines, Luxury Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Sweden
- Luxury Goods in Hong Kong, China
- Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Argentina
- Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Germany
- Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Mexico
- Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Spain
- Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Italy
- Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Thailand
- Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Canada
- Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in China