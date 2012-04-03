Recently published research from GBI Research, "Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) Industry to 2016 - Rise of Deepwater Hydrocarbon Production Leading to Industry Growth", is now available at Fast Market Research
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) technology utilizes floating vessels with on-board processing units to treat extracted hydrocarbons at a preliminary level to achieve greater efficiency in storage and transport, thereby making production cost effective. The FPSO and Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) industry has grown steadily over the past three decades to become one of the most prominent trends in the offshore oil and gas industry. With technological innovations driving the growth of the industry, and greater interest in exploiting marginal and stranded offshore reserves, FPSO technology is expected to penetrate the market further in the coming decade.
Scope
The report provides in-depth analysis of the key factors affecting the FPSO and FSO industry globally. It also provides fleet information of importance. Its scope includes -
- Overview and analysis of the technological and contractual aspects of the FPSO Industry
- Key trends and challenges in the global FPSO and FSO industry
- Analysis by geography and company of current and expected annual production capacities
- Global FPSO and FSO fleet information and analysis involving the location of deployment and the production and storing capacities respectively, for both active and planned vessels
- Information about the shipyard of manufacture, mooring system and depth of the water at the site of deployment for active and planned FPSO and FSO vessels.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report would provide you with additional perspective on the global FPSO and FSO Industry assisting you in -
- Building business strategy with the help of specific insights on the key incentives for the parties involved in the construction, operation and finance of the FPSO and FSO industry.
