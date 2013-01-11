New Energy research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) Industry to 2017 - Extensive E&P Activity in Brazil's Pre-Salt Areas to Drive Growth". The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the global Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) industry highlighting the various concerns and shifting trends. The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the industry, citing the strategic incentives of the respective parties involved at various levels of the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of the key trends and challenges of relevance.
Scope
- Overview and analysis of the technological and contractual aspects of the FPSO Industry
- Key trends and challenges in the global FPSO and FSO industry
- Analysis by geography and company of current and expected annual production capacities
- Global FPSO and FSO fleet information and analysis involving the location of deployment and the production and storing capacities respectively, for both active and planned vessels
- Information about the shipyard of manufacture, mooring system and depth of the water at the site of deployment for active and planned FPSO and FSO vessels.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Building business strategy with the help of specific insights on the key incentives for the parties involved in the construction, operation and finance of the FPSO and FSO industry.
- Increasing future revenue and maximizing profitability by helping you plan and budget future commercial interests in the FPSO and FSO industry and other affiliated industries.
- Understanding the process of FPSO manufacture, planning and operation and gaining insight into the most potent areas in terms of business opportunity and contractual involvement.
