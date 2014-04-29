New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Footwear in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Rising disposable income, especially amongst the lower- and middle-income classes, is still allowing consumers to increase their footwear purchases, mostly towards more added-value products. However, several economic factors impacted the performance of the market in 2013 including lower income growth, relatively high inflation rates and more credit restrictions. As a result, consumers have become more cautious about their spending, concentrating more on their needs and less on their desires as...
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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