New Market Study: "Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics - Product Pipeline Analysis"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) is a pharmaceutical and healthcare company, based in Switzerland. The company develops and implements diagnostic tools for poverty related diseases. It focuses mainly on tuberculosis, malaria, human African trypanosomiasis and other neglected diseases. The company supports the research and development of promising reagents or platforms and oversees their evaluation and demonstration in both laboratory and field trials. Its diseases and projects are tuberculosis, human African trypanosomiasis, leishmaniasis, malaria, and collecting evidence and scaling up. The company has active collaborations with over 150 partners, including ministries of health, bilateral and multilateral organizations, research and academic institutes, commercial partners, NGOs and over 80 clinical trial sites. FIND is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
