New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "France 2014 Wealth Book"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in France. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.
Report Highlights
- There were 577,618 HNWIs in France in 2013. These HNWIs held US$2.14 trillion in wealth, and wealth per HNWI valued US$3,704,870.
- In 2013, French HNWI numbers increased by 4.1%, following a 6.5% decrease in 2012.
- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to improve over the forecast period. The number of French HNWIs is forecast to grow by 10% to reach 646,452 by 2018, and HNWI wealth is expected to grow by 23% to reach US$2.79 trillion by 2018.
- At the end of 2013, French HNWIs held 26.0% (US$557 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is line with the worldwide average of 20-30%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
- Independent market sizing of France's HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2009 to 2013
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2018
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets
- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs investable assets
- Number of UHNWIs in major cities
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in France
- Size of the French wealth management industry
- Largest private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 95,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Caisse d'Epargne, BNP Paribas Banque Privee, Banque Populaire Gestion Privee, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole Private Banking, Credit Mutuel - CIC Group, Natixis Private Banking, The Edmonde de Rothschild Group, Meeschaert Banque Privee, Swiss Life Banque Privee
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