New Market Study: "France Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in France to 2016"

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the France foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the foodservice industry and the France's business environment and landscape. The report provides a detailed study of the French foodservice industry in context of a difficult economic environment in Europe.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The French foodservice market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.7% till 2016. As a result of the strong tourism industry in France, foodservice in the accommodation segment is expected to benefit with increased occupancy and average room rates. Furthermore, France is to host the 2016 UEFA European Football Championship, which is forecast to increase demand for the hospitality and leisure industry and in turn, support the French foodservice industry.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Foreign direct investment (FDI) is the main driver behind market growth in the French foodservice market alongside growing exports, increases in disposable incomes, stabilized consumer confidence and a demographic shift towards single-person households in the country. However, the French government's deficit cuts, public debt, inflation and the Euro-zone debt crisis could impede growth during the period
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"France Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in France to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the France foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the industry.
Key Highlights
The consumer confidence index decreased to 84.6 in 2009, but has started to stabilize seeing levels of 89-90 in 2011. Additionally, the unemployment rate in France remained at 9-10%, however, this started to decline in 2010.
Higher immigration has led to people becoming more open to foreign food in addition to their normal eating habits and French cuisine. The growth in the younger generation and working population led to an increase in demand for fast-foods, whereas the baby boomers and elderly are more health conscious.
Further benefits are anticipated in the hospitality channel from the 2016 UEFA European Football Championship, which the country is hosting. Due to the large-scale renovation and new constructions for hosting the matches, the event is expected to support significant growth in the foodservice industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: McDonald's France SA, Financiere Quick SA, SElior SA, Servair Buffalo Grill SA, Groupe Le Duff SA, Groupe Holder SAS, Agapes Restauration SA, Yum! Restaurants France SAS, Groupe Flo SA
