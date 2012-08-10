New Market Study: "French Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile"

Recently published research from Timetric, "French Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- France benefits from a diversified and dense transportation network. The road network is the dominant approach for land-based movements. In 2010, the French government released a draft plan called 'Avant-Projet au Schema National des Infrastructures de Transports' for transportation infrastructure investments over the next two decades. As part of the plan, the government plans to allocate EURXX billion (US$XX billion) for the project, of which nearly XX% (EURXX billion) will be allocated to high-speed rail, XX% to bus lines, subways and urban trams, XX% to ports and waterways and the remaining XX% to roads and airports.
Key Highlights
- The French government adopted the Grenelle Environment Project in 2009 to deal with the environmental crisis caused due to carbon emissions
- France has developed an extensive road network totaling around 965,000 kilometers to deal with heavy traffic conditions
- The rail network in France extends 32,000 kilometers, most of which is operated by the state-owned railway company, Societe tio le des Chemins de fer francais (SNCF)
- France has a well developed waterway and ca l system and the network of waterways running over 8,500 kilometers, is the largest in Europe
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides an extensive a lysis of the transportation market in France:
- It details historical values for France's transportation industry for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides comprehensive a lysis of the overall transportation market, as well as individual category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report makes a detailed a lysis and projection of transportation spending in France
- The report profiles the top transportation companies in France
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the France transportation industry and each category within it
- Understand the demand side dy mics within the French transportation industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Societe Air France, Brit Air SA, Transavia France S.A.S, Sixt SAS, Europcar Groupe S.A., Voyages-sncf.com SAS, Compagnie du Po nt, Costa Cruises
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- France Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- French Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- France Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Malaysian Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- French Travel Intermediaries Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Malaysian Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- South Korean Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Russian Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Philippines Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Turkish Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile