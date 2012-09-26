Recently published research from Canadean, "Furniture and Floor Coverings Retailing in Asia-Pacific: Databook to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Canadean's, "Furniture and Floor Coverings Retailing in Asia-Pacific: Databook to 2016" contains detailed historic and forecast retail sales values, segmented at a category level. The report takes into account macroeconomic indicators and industry-specific drivers to provide data that helps companies in the retailing industry better understand the changes in their environment, seize opportunities and formulate crucial business strategies.
Summary
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the Furniture and Floor Coverings Retailing market in Asia-Pacific. It provides detailed historic and forecast sales value, segmented at market and category level. "Furniture and Floor Coverings Retailing in Asia-Pacific: Databook to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed category insight into the operating environment of the retail industry in Asia-Pacific, making it an essential tool for companies active across Asia-Pacific retail value chain and for new players considering entering the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Overview of the Furniture and Floor Coverings Retailing market in Asia-Pacific.
- Analysis of the Furniture and Floor Coverings Retailing market and its categories including full year 2011 sales value and forecasts till 2016.
- Historic and forecast sales value of the Furniture and Floor Coverings Retailing market for the period 2006 through to 2016.
- Individual category analysis of historic and forecast sales value for the period 2006 through to 2016.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides you with important figures of Furniture and Floor Coverings Retailing market in Asia-Pacific.
- Allows you to analyze market as the report offers detailed historic and forecast retail sales value, segmented at a category level.
- Provides you with information on sales segmentation by category in Furniture and Floor Coverings Retailing market.
- Enhance your knowledge of the market with key figures on sales value and segmentation by category for the historic period.
- Allows you to plan future business decisions using the report's forecast figures for the market along with the segmentation.
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