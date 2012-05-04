New Market Study: "Future of Furnishings Products in Brazil to 2015: Market Profile"

Recently published research from BRICdata, "Future of Furnishings Products in Brazil to 2015: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- The Brazilian furniture industry is highly fragmented with the presence of several small, medium-sized and large manufacturers, and the government's favorable housing and social programs have opened up opportunities for new industrial investment. The global economic crisis had a severe impact on the Brazilian furnishing products industry, which registered a negative growth of XX% in 2009. However, the market recovered quickly with annual growth of XX% in 2010. The Brazilian furnishing products market valued US$XXXX million in 2010 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XXX% during the forecast period to reach US$XXXX million in 2015. The market is dominated by small enterprises, and the south-east region of Brazil, which is the richest and most densely populated region, consumes XX% of the total furniture produced. The improvement of the housing market and the growth in disposable consumer incomes are expected to drive the furnishing products industry over the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Etel, Cecrisa SA, Bolis Ind. e Com. de Moveis Ltd, Brasil Post - Garden Pais. P. Pte Ltda, Fabrimar, Artefacto, Breton Actual, Lojas Americanas SA, City Lar, CasaShopping
