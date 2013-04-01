Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "Future of the US Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the US defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Future of the US Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the US defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The US has the largest defense market in the world, and in 2012 the US defense budget stood at US$645.7 billion. Expenditure is primarily driven by the modernization of existing weapon systems as well as the acquisition of advanced defense equipment capable of enhancing interoperability among the armed forces. Due to its high levels of military spending, a large number of opportunities are available to companies keen to supply the nation with defense equipment; however, pressure to reduce the debt burden after the US financial crisis has shown a negative impact on the government budget and caused cuts in defense budget as well. The US defense budget (including OCO funding), which declined at a CAGR of -0.77% during the review period, is expected to register a CAGR of -0.12% over the forecast period to reach US$611 billion by 2017. Furthermore, defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is also estimated to decline, from an average of 4.6% during the review period to an average of 3.4% over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Nuclear threat, modernization initiatives, arms race with China and Russia, and the protection of allies are expected to drive defense spending. The US perceives a potential nuclear threat from Iran and North Korea through their acquisition of long-range ballistic missiles, and the tension between the US and North Korea further increased in November 2010, when the US criticized the attacks carried out by North Korea on South Korea. Moreover, the nuclear threat from North Korea increased as North Korea announced its plans to carry out further long-range rocket launches and nuclear tests to fight against the US in January 2013.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Future of the US Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing, L-3 Communications Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp, Science Application International Corp. (SAIC), Honeywell International Inc, Sikorsky Aircraft
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of the UK Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the Israeli Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the Indonesian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the Italian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Future of the UAE Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- The Greek Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Japanese Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Ukrainian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Israeli Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Turkish Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017