Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Game-Changing Technology Key to Capturing the New Online Travel Consumer", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Online travel consumers are changing as they increasingly embrace mobile internet devices, demand more personalised real-time services and enjoy sharing travel reviews and services with their peers. 2014 is expected to be another year of strong innovation for online travel in particular in the fields of wearable technologies and of a wider usage of Big Data by travel companies in order to offer a more tailored consumer experience, at the same time increasing conversion rates...
Euromonitor International's Game-Changing Technology Key to Capturing the New Online Travel Consumer global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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