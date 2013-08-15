New Market Study, "Games Software in Brazil - a Snapshot (2013)", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Mintel, "Games Software in Brazil - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Games Software in Brazil by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers games software for home consoles, handheld consoles, PCs and mobile equipment. Market size is based on boxed retail sales and unboxed (downloadable) sales from online stores. Market size for Games Software in Brazil is given in BRL with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Brazil. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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