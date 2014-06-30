New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Gardening in Canada"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Growth in gardening current value sales in 2013 was down marginally on 2012, and also slightly slower than the review period CAGR. This was mainly due to maturity and the sluggish pace of economic recovery in Canada. Current value growth was also hampered somewhat by rising urbanisation and increasingly busy lifestyles, which fuelled a trend towards smaller gardens and left many Canadians with less time to spend on gardening tasks. At the same time, the performance of the entire category was undermined by its limited appeal among younger Canadians, who tend to spend less time gardening than so-called ?baby boomers? and often prefer to grow fruit and vegetables instead of flowers, shrubs etc. Similarly, in line with the growing trend towards ethical consumerism, many consumers are now more inclined to reuse or repurpose gardening products instead of buying new ones every year or at the end of each season. Together with increasing price competition, this also contributed to the slowdown in gardening current value sales growth in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Gardening remained highly fragmented in 2013, with several players competing across all categories. Scotts Co ranked first overall with a total value share of almost 10%. The company was the clear leader in the soil, pest control and herbicides categories thanks to a broad portfolio that includes the well established and widely distributed brands Scotts, Miracle-Gro, EcoSense and Round-up brands. MTD Canada was the second leading player overall with a value share of almost 6%. This was due to its leading position in gardening equipment, where it offers several product types under the Yardworks, Yard Machines, Yard Man and Troy-Bilt brands. Other prominent competitors in gardening included Premier Tech, Gardena Canada Ltd, Home Hardware Stores Ltd, Stanley Black & Decker Inc and Spectrum Brands Inc.
Industry Prospects
While growth in total gardening constant value sales over the forecast period is projected to be modest, the category should still perform better than it did in this regard during the review period. Constant value growth will be underpinned by gradual economic improvements, the staycation trend and home resales. At the same time, the category will benefit as busier lifestyles lead more Canadians to turn to gardening as a means of relaxation. Innovation, price promotions and other marketing activities will also help to drive demand for gardening products.
