Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Generic Growth Strategies - Market Driven by Impending Patent Cliff, Declining R&D Productivity and Government Initiatives to Reduce Healthcare Costs". The report provides a comprehensive overview of the generic drugs market in the US, the top five countries in the European Union (EU, covering the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy) and Japan. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of major strategies implemented by the top 10 generic companies in the generic drugs market along with company portfolios and strategic analysis. The report gives detail on the current landscape and changes that have structured the generic drugs market. The report also contains an impact analysis of the regulatory landscape in the major geographies pertaining to the generic drugs market. The report also provides in-depth analysis of the unmet needs, drivers and barriers that affect the global generics market.
The global generics market generated revenues of approximately $162 billion with a growth of 9.3% in 2011, representing about 19% of generic market share in the international pharmaceutical market. The generic pharmaceutical industry is significantly fragmented; the top 10 pharmaceutical companies accounted for 26% of global generics sales by value in 2011. The US has very high levels of generic utilization, with nearly 80% of prescriptions dispensed being generics.
The pharmaceutical industry will experience major patent expiries during 2013-2020, of which 2014 to 2017 are expected to be peak years, with the loss of patents for drugs whose sales were worth more than $76 billion during 2011. By 2015, branded products with sales of up to $135 billion will go off-patent, giving generic pharmaceutical companies immense opportunities to capitalize on the market. Along with generic drugs, pharmaceutical companies will also have the opportunity to develop biosimilars, as biologics with 2011 sales of approximately $64 billion will go off-patent over the next five years.
