New Market Study: "Germany's Independence from Nuclear Energy Will Be Driven by Smart Grid"

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Germany's Independence from Nuclear Energy will be Driven by Smart Grid"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- GlobalData's report "Germany's Independence from Nuclear Energy will be Driven by Smart Grid" provides an analysis on how Germany's transition from nuclear energy to renewable energy resources will be supported by smart grid technologies. The roadmap developed by Germany to achieve this by 2022 will encourage the deployment of smart grid technologies. Smart grid can help to reduce the adverse effects of renewable energy integration into the grid on neighboring grids, and various research and demonstration projects on energy storage technologies such hydrogen, Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES) and Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS) are taking place to this effect. Smart grid technologies such as Flexible Alternating Current Transmission System (FACTS) and Phasor Measurement Unit (PMU) devices will boost stability and reliability, and the increased load can be managed with the help of smart grid mechanisms such as demand response. This will provide sufficient time for renewable technologies to mature enough to compete with nuclear generation in terms of price.
Scope
- Potential for energy storage technologies to integrate renewable systems in Germany
- Ability of smart grid technologies to stabilize renewable power in German grid
- Pricing comparison between electricity generated from renewable and nuclear energy sources in Germany
- Benefits of renewable energy systems over nuclear energy systems
- Role of demand response in removing pricing difference between electricity generated from renewable and nuclear resoruces
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify key growth and investment opportunities for renewable energy systems in german smart grid sector
- Gain insight on the German nuclear and renewable energy market development trends
- Develop strategies for market penetration of renewables technologies
- Facilitate decision-making based on insights on German nuclear and renewable energy industry
