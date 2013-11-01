New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Passenger car sales in Greece declined 6.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the first six months of 2013, to 30,364 units. BMI forecasts a decline of 8% in 2013 on the back of an increasingly bearish private consumption story.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Kenya Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Kuwait Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Croatia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Estonia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Latvia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Hungary Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Singapore Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Pakistan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Lebanon Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013