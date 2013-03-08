New Transportation research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- "Global Airports Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Airports Industry" is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how airports industry companies' media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global airports industry suppliers and how spending by global airports industry suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior. In addition, the report also identifies future growth of global airports industry buyers and suppliers and M&A activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes."
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global airport industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global airports industry suppliers' media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global airports industry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within global airports industry. The report also identifies global airports industry buyers' and suppliers' future growth, M&A and investment expectations. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global airports industry
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The average size of the global, annual marketing budget of global airports industry supplier respondents stood at US$3.7 million in 2012, a figure that increased to US$4.7 million in 2013.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Overall, in the process of choosing marketing agencies, the 'ability to target specific audience niches' and 'low cost' are considered the most important factors by global airports industry suppliers.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Frankfurt Airport, Abu Dhabi Airports Company, International Air Transport Association, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, Narita International Airport Corporation, Tamale International Airport, Bahrain International Airports, Sacramento International Airport, Indra, KAA, ADB Airfield Solutions, PASSUR Aerospace, Subway, HMSHost, Lynden Pindling International Airport, Bristol International Airport, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth airport, Aecom Technology, Abu Dhabi International Airport, Swissport International, Hill International, Aeroportos de Portugal SA, Vinci SA, AMP Capital Investors, Newcastle International Airport, Aeroports de Paris, Combibox Systems Scandinavia AB, BEUMER Group, Dabolim International Airport, ADP, BAA, Fujitsu, Australia Pacific Airports Corporation, ARINC, Airports Authority of India, Tampa International Airport, Gemina, Federal Aviation Administration, Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Watpac Construction, Schneider Electric, GTSI Corp, American Science and Engineering, GE Aviation and Avinor
