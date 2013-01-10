Fast Market Research recommends "Global Ammunition Market (Large Caliber, Medium Caliber and Small Caliber) (2012 - 2017)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- This report presents a complete analysis of the global ammunition market across next five years. It analyses about the factors driving the market, the challenges faced by the industry and about the factors restraining the growth of the market. It also discusses the key industry trends, market trends and technology trends that is about to influence the global ammunition market.
It provides a complete market size of the global ammunition market over the next five years and talks about the market share by different ammunition type.
It provides insight in to regional trends in spending and analysis the market size by region and also provides data on spending patterns by ammunition category for each region.
It tracks, analysis and lays out the market size of the major defense spenders in each region and provides market share by sub category namely, Large, Medium, Small, Artillery and Mortar ammunition.
It provides details on the market trends, industry trends and technology trends shaping the market.
It talks about leading competitors in the global ammunition market and apart from a general overview of the companies and also provides details on their financial position, key products and markets, key developments and market strategy.
Key Take-Aways
The Global Ammunition Market was estimated to be $8,150.3 million in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.67% to reach $8,428.8 million by 2017.
Small calibre ammunition hold a market share of 44.51 percent of the total market.
The recent conflicts have been a real growth factor for the ammunition industry; also army modernization programs and increased spending by developing nations like India are expected to drive the market.
Maintaining and running a product line in a profitable way all the while investing in new technology, maintaining a skilled workforce and meeting varying customer demands and expectations while improving overall design and quality is expected to be a major challenge.
Budget cuts in most of the western countries are anticipated to have an impact on the ammunition market, while industries from the west would be in constant lookout for other markets to offset the decrease in demand.
Increase in merger and acquisition, technology transfer, joint development and production and partnership agreements between western and other developing nations are anticipated.
Budget cuts in the west is further setting the stage for a second wave of consolidation amongst the defence industrial base and the drive for efficiency is leading to privatization and public-private partnership initiatives.
The industry is fragmented, as most of the countries try to maintain their own ammunition manufacturing capability as they view this as one of the important sectors which helps them maintain strategic autonomy in decision making.
