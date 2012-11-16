New Market Study: "Global Banking Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013"

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Global Banking Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- "Global Banking Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013" is a new report by Timetric and VRL that extensively analyzes how media spend, marketing, sales strategies, practices and business planning are set to change in the banking industry during 2012-2013. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of banks and how spending by these financial institutions will change, providing insight into marketing behavior. In addition, the report also identifies future growth of banks and other financial institutions, and their merger and acquisition activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions and business priorities. The report provides access to information categorized by company size.
Key Highlights
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Executives from the global banking industry anticipate increased levels of consolidation over the next 12 months. Of all C-level respondents, 64% expect an 'increase' or 'significant increase' in M&A activity.
- According to C-level respondents, the three emerging markets that are expected to offer the strongest growth opportunities for the global banking industry in the next 12 months are China, India and Brazil.
- In total, 34% of C-level respondents expect an increase in their marketing budgets in 2012-2013, while 35% of respondents expect 'no change' and 28% anticipate a decrease.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global banking industry C-level respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Change in staff recruitment activity
- Key regions of growth
- High demand products and vital channels of growth
- Business concerns and success factors
- Annual marketing budgets and change in marketing expenditure
- Future spending outlook on media channels
- Marketing agency selection criteria
Reasons to Get this Report
- Benchmark your sales and marketing spend with industry peers to effectively determine strategy.
- Identify the specific marketing approaches your competitors are using to win business.
- Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of banking industry companies.
- Project how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
- Uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by banks and other institutional investors in the industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Deutsche Bank, US Bancorp, HSBC, American Express, Commonwealth Bank.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Banking Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Global Banking Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence
- Europe Banking Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Banking Industry
- Market Growth Outlook in the Global Banking Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief
- Business Indicators in the Global Banking Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief
- Global Cards and Payments Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Cards and Payments Industry
- Threats and Opportunities in the Global Banking Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief
- Global Packaging Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013
- Global Food and Beverage Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013
- Global Defense Industry Suppliers: CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013