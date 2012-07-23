Recently published research from ICD-Research, "Global Business Survey: Revenue Growth Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2012-2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- "Global Business Survey: Revenue Growth Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2012-2013" is a new report by ICD Research that provides the reader with a definitive analysis of global revenue growth outlook across 12 key industry segments in 2012-2013. The report explores projections surrounding revenue growth activities and the core factors influencing such anticipations. Additionally, the report provides the reader an analysis of the most promising emerging and developed markets across 11 key industry segments in 2012-2013. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and company size.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global revenue growth outlook in 2012-2013 across 12 key industry segments including the key emerging and developed markets for growth. The key industries covered in this report include Airports, Beverages, Defense, Food, Medical Devices, Mining, Oil and Gas, Packaging, Pharmaceutical, Power, and Transport. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value-chain of 12 key industry segments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Of respondents across various industry verticals, 58% of respondents from the global food industry are 'more optimistic' about revenue growth of their companies in 2012. Furthermore, 55% and 53% of respondents from the global oil and gas industry and medical device industry respectively are 'more optimistic' about the revenue growth of their companies in 2012.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The reasons for the increased revenue growth optimism highlighted by respondents from the global food, oil and gas, and medical device industries are increased consumer demand for health and wellness oriented food products in markets such as China and India, the emergence of new profitable markets for the oil and gas industries, growing populations, significant private-sector investments, and government support in the form of significant spending in the global medical device industry, and these are positive factors for the future growth of these industries.
