New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Global Capacitive Sensors Market (2013 - 2018) By Sensing Applications (Touch, Motion, Pressure, Proximity), Devices (Touchpad, Buttons, Slider, Screens), and Verticals (Factory Automation, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Automotive)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Global Capacitive Sensors Market (2013 - 2018) By - Sensing Applications (Touch, Motion, Pressure, Proximity); Devices (Touchpad, Buttons, Slider, Screens); Verticals (Factory Automation, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Automotive)
Capacitive sensors are considered to be far better as compared to the resistive sensing technology due to high accuracy, sensitivity, and absence of wear & tear problem. They are continuously replacing the resistive sensors in most of the applications because of various advantages. Some of the major advantages are shown in the figure below.
All the applications, industry verticals, and their sub segments are discussed in the report. Different operating modes of the capacitive sensors are also discussed in the report. The overall capacitive sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2013 to 2018. Projected capacitive technology is preferred in most of the applications as compared to the surface capacitive technology. Projected capacitance is further classified into two types, namely self capacitance and mutual capacitance.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Increasing demand of the sensors in the consumer electronics sector and reduction in the size of the sensor are considered to be the major driving factors of the market. Most of the major smartphone manufacturers like Apple (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), and Samsung (South Korea) are using the capacitive touch sensors for the touch screens in the smartphones as well as for the input devices like buttons, sliders, keypads, and touchpads. Capacitive touch sensors are in huge demand for the input devices as compared to the mechanical input devices because the problem of wear & tear is negligible for the capacitive sensing devices. In the retail & medical sector, there is a huge scope for the capacitive sensors in future as these sensors are continuously opting for care monitoring systems and other point-of-sale displays. Proximity Sensors are also in a huge demand in the industrial application and it is expected to show linear growth trend in the coming five years. The major barrier in the industry is the lack of product differentiation among the different manufacturing companies. Motion sensing application is expected to show the maximum growth because of the continuous growth in the applications of capacitive accelerometers and magnetometers in the smartphones & automotives.
Different geographical regions are also discussed on the basis of the different applications. APAC is expected to boost the growth rate of the market because of the continuous improvement and technological advancement in the sensors industry in the countries like Japan, Korea, China and India.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Acoustic Wave Sensor (SAW And BAW) Market - Forecast, Trend & Analysis - Segmentation By Sensing Parameters [Pressure, Temperature, Mass, Torque, Humidity, Chemical, Touch, Others], Applications And Geography (2013-2018)
- Global Pressure Sensor Market (2012 - 2017) Forecast, Trend & Analysis - Segmentation by Technology [Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Electromagnetic (Reluctance), Resonant Solid State, Optical], Applications [Process & Non process] & Geography
- Level Sensors Market: Global Forecast & Analysis - Focus on Technologies (Contact Type & Non-contact Type ), Applications and Geography (2013-2018)
- Motion Sensors Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016) By Technology, Application Types , and Products
- Touch Controller IC Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016)
- Temperature Sensor Market: A Study of Major Sensor Types & Applications - Global Forecast & Analysis (2011-2016)
- Global Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market, By Intellectual Property (IP), Design Architecture & Applications (2011 - 2016)
- Digital Signal Processors Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2011-2016) - Focus on Customizable, Embedded, Programmable (FPGA & PLD), Application Specific (ASIC) based DSP Chips, DSP System-on-Chips & Intellectual Property (IP) Markets
- Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discretes & ICs) Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022)
- Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market (2012 - 2022) by Applications (STM/AFM, Medical, Gas/Flow Sensor, RF), Products (Switches, Cantilevers), Components (Nanotubes, Nanowires, Nanofilms), Materials (Graphene, ZnO, SiC, GaN, Si