New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Global Chipless RFID Market Forecasts By Applications (Retail, Supply Chain, Aviation, Healthcare, Smart Card, Public Transit & Others) (2011 - 2016)"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2012 -- Chipless RFID has given a new dimension to the track and trace market by offering easy and cost effective solutions to curb theft and counterfeiting and also increasing efficiency across all the application segments. Item level tagging is expected to offer the maximum growth opportunity for chipless RFID technology, followed by critical applications such as e-passport and banking cards. A detailed outline of the market related to tags, readers and middleware and its applications segments like retail, supply chain, smart card, public transit, aviation, healthcare, and others are covered in this report. Geographical segmentation of the Chipless RFID market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world has also been covered. The Chipless RFID Market research report provides the market forecasts from 2011 to 2016 along with profiles of leading players and latest developments in this market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- World Smart Card- Advanced Technologies, Application and Global Forecast
- Indian Intelligent Building Management Systems Market (2011 - 2016)
- Global Sensors Market For Automotive Applications (2011 - 2016)
- Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market to 2020 - Netbooks, Laptops and Smart Phones to Fuel DDR2 and DDR3 Growth
- Microcontroller Market to 2020 - Touch Sensing, Smart Energy Management and Wireless Connectivity will be the Cornerstones for Revenue Growth
- Global Microdisplays Market By Technology, Products & Applications (2011 - 2016)
- Global Video Surveillance Market, Applications and Management Services Forecasts (2010-2015)
- Antennas for Systems and Devices: Technologies and Global Markets
- Global Smart Meter Market by Shipments, Types, Geography, Applications, Regulations Market Trends & Forecasts: (2011-2016)
- Global Active, Smart and Intelligent packaging market by products, applications, trends and forecasts (2010-2015)