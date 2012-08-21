New Market Study: "Global Construction Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013"

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Construction Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- "Global Construction Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes C-level executives responses to understand how procurement expenditure, business strategies and practices are set to change in 2012-2013. This also examines construction industry supplier media spend, marketing and sales strategies and business practices. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets and selection criteria of suppliers and marketing agencies. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type and sizes.
Key Highlights
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Chi , India and the UAE are estimated to be the fastest growing regions among developing countries for the construction industry. The relatively lower levels of public debt in these regions, leading economic growth, expansion of business activities into emerging markets, changing consumer lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes are fueling growth.
- A total of 50% of C-level respondents from the construction buyers industry expect their companies to increase their procurement expenditure over the next 12 months, with only 3% looking to decrease it.
- A total of 65% of senior executives from the construction suppliers industry expect their companies to increase their marketing expenditure over the next 12 months, with only 13% looking to decrease it.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Capital expenditure and change in staff recruitment activity
- Key regions of growth
- Key industry threats and opportunities
- Key supplier actions and e-procurement
- Annual procurement budgets and change in procurement expenditure
- Change in supplier selection and procurement objectives
- Annual marketing budgets and change in marketing expenditure
- Future spending outlook on media channels
- Marketing agency selection criteria
Reasons to Get this Report
- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions
- Benchmark your procurement, sales and marketing spend with industry peers to effectively determine strategy
- Identify the specific marketing approaches your competitors are using to win business
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and direction of spend in the future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: John Holland, Habtoor Leighton Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hochtief, EMCOR Group, Eaton Corp., Lafarge
