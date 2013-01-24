New Consumer Goods market report from Markets and Markets: "Global Digital Living Room Market (2013-2018) By Products [Smart/3D, LED/LCD/OLED TV, Set-top box, Home Theater (Projectors, Audio equipment), Blu-Ray Player, Gaming Console], Technology, & Geography"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- The report, based on the extensive research study of the global digital living room market and the related industries, is aimed at identifying the entire market of the digital living room devices specifically Television systems, Gaming Consoles, Home theater systems, and Blu-ray players. The report covers the overall market and sub-segment markets through extensively detailed classifications, in terms of - revenue, ASPs, and shipments.
The total digital living room market is expected to cross $200 billion by 2018 with a single digit growth rate. Currently, the market value is approximately $180 billion.
As the name suggests, Digital Living Room is a concept where network-based devices are used for infotainment purposes. The digital living room concept enables one to share music, photos, and videos among various consumer devices such as computers, set-top boxes, TV systems, smartphones, home theater systems, gaming consoles, and other multimedia devices.
The report deals with the total digital living room devices market; it includes primary digital living room devices such as Televisions, Set-top Boxes, and Home Theater Systems as well as secondary devices like Digital Media Receivers, DVD players, Blu-Ray players, Digital Video Recorders, and Gaming Consoles. Few of the above mentioned devices have been further divided into respective sub-segments. For example, television sets market is divided into various micro-markets like Smart TV and 3D TV (by features) and LED TV, LCD TV, OLED TV, and Plasma TV (by display technologies).
Besides, the report focuses on the in-depth segmentation of Set top boxes (STB). Two different approaches are used to segment the total STB market. First, the segmentation of STB market by technology, which covers the micro-segments such as Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) types and, second, by various application types such as Cable STB, Satellite STB, IP STB, and Hybrid/DTT STB. Other devices mentioned above are also segmented according to their respective sub-segments.
The technology segmentation of the market includes analysis of the various components such as processors, memory ICs, wireless chipsets (connectivity and content sharing purposes), and sensors used in the digital living room devices.
