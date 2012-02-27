New Computer Technology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) --02/27/2012 -- The global DSP market has return to a growing phase after the global economic recession and is expected to grow steadily over the next 5 years. Large scale adoption of digital signal processing in the latest range of consumer electronics have lead to increased DSPs penetrated into various applications using advanced state-of-the art digital signal processing.
The report analyzes the entire DSP industry's value chain, giving a bird's eye-view of all the major allied industry segments to the DSP industry. It discusses the markets of various allied industry segments such as EDA vendors, foundry players, fabless players, fab players, IP vendors and assembly testing and packaging vendors related to the global DSP market. The global DSP intellectual property market is classified and discussed in detail with market estimates and forecasts for each IP segments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report delves into the classification of the global DSP market by various types of classifications including classification by design architecture, product segments, intellectual property, end user applications and geographies. Extensively detailed classification and analysis of each of the individual markets resulting from these classifications is done in this report to cover the global DSP market from an in-depth point of view, also at an extensive scale. The market estimates and forecasts of each of the individual sections, segments and classifications are given in extensive detail. The numbers would entail the global DSP market split up into various segments and sub-segments according to different types of classifications.
Scope of the report
This Digital Signal Processors Market research report categorizes the global DSP market on the basis of Intellectual Property Segments, Product Segments, Processor Types, End User Applications and Geographical Segments; forecasting revenues and volumes and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets:
Allied Industry Segments Markets: DSP Industry Value Chain, EDA, Foundry, Fabless, Fab (Fabrication) and lastly, Assembly, Testing & Packaging (ATP)
Intellectual Property Markets: DSP Core IP, Standard DSP Core IP (Non-Customizable), Customizable DSP Core IP, DSP Application Specific (ASIC) Core IP, DSP Programmable (FPGA & PLD) Core IP
Design Architecture Markets: Product Segment Markets, IC Design Segment Markets, DSP System-On-Chips
Product Segment Markets: General Purpose DSP ICs, Application Specific DSP ICs, Programmable DSP ICs
IC Design Segment Markets: Standard DSP (Non-Embedded), Embedded DSP, Single-Core DSP Processors, Multi-Core DSP Processors
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSOC) Market by Intellectual Property (IP), Design Architecture, Fabrication Technology, Processor Type, Technology Nodes & Applications 2011 - 2016
- Digital Signal Processor (DSP) Market to 2020 - Sales Growth in Smart Phones, Digital Cameras and Laptops will Sustain Demand
- Video Surveillance Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016) by Products, Components, Applications and System Services
- Global Large (Wide) Format Inkjet Printers Market Forecast by Width, Hardware, Media, & Ink (2011 - 2016)
- Global Digital Signage Market (2011 - 2016)
- Global Smart/Connected/Hybrid TV Market Forecast by Accessories, Platforms, Middleware, Application & Geography with detailed Value Chain, Competitive Landscaping and Critical Capability (Use Cases) Analysis 2011 - 2016
- GLOBAL WIRELESS SENSORS MARKET FOR ENVIRONMENTAL & AGRICULTURAL MONITORING (2011 - 2016)
- Global Sensors Market For Automotive Applications (2011 - 2016)
- Global Microdisplays Market By Technology, Products & Applications (2011 - 2016)
- IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS): The Market for Applications and Services 2011 - 2016