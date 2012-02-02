New Market Study: "Global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Shielding Market (2011-2016)"

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Shielding Market (2011-2016)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2012 -- EMC design consideration is becoming an indispensable part of product design. The rise of 3G, WiFi, and other features in mobile phones and similar enhancements in product design have served as key drivers for EMI shielding solutions. For example, in the automotive sector, the increasing adoption of navigation systems and wireless based infotainment systems are opening new revenue opportunities for EMI shielding solutions.
Typical materials used for electromagnetic shielding include sheet metal, metal screen, and metal foam. Any holes in the shield or mesh must be significantly smaller than the wavelength of the radiation that is being kept out, or the enclosure will not effectively approximate an unbroken conducting surface.
Another commonly used shielding method, especially with electronic goods housed in plastic enclosures, is to coat the inside of the enclosure with a metallic ink or similar material. The ink consists of a carrier material loaded with a suitable metal, typically copper or nickel, in the form of very small particulates. It is sprayed on to the enclosure and, once dry, produces a continuous conductive layer of metal, which can be electrically connected to the chassis ground of the equipment, thus providing effective shielding.
The gradual migration from wired to wireless technology and the emergence of a number of directives and regulations in favor of EMC shielding solutions drive the EMC shielding market. On the other hand, the growing miniaturization of electronic devices, high complexity, and high cost involved largely restrain the growth of the market. In terms of revenue generation, Asia is observed to hold the highest share of around 40%, followed by Europe with 30%.
Amongst the different materials that can be used in the manufacture of EMI shielding solutions, nanomaterials; namely carbon nanotubes and nanosilver and conductive polymers are expected to have high demand in the near future. With respect to the application sectors, consumer electronics and telecommunications sectors largely contribute to the overall growth of the market. In the near future, it is expected that newer application sectors such as renewable energy, motor drives used in electrical appliances, security and law enforcement sectors, and construction industry will provide potential growth opportunities for EMI shielding solutions.
