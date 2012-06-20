Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Endoscopy Market by Product, Application & Technology (2011 - 2016) Competitive Landscape, Value/Volume Analysis & Global Trends", is now available at Fast Market Research
Endoscopy devices are one of the pivotal devices that provide clinical solutions to the demands of fast-paced world by allowing close examination of internal organs and body structures. Unlike other medical imaging devices like X-rays, a tube-like instrument called endoscope is inserted directly inside the organ which provides comprehensive details of the organs under study. Ageing population, increased awareness & acceptance of endoscopic techniques, increase in the no. of endoscopic procedures as well as advancements in endoscopic technologies are the major drivers for the market whereas dearth of trained surgeons, high cost of endoscopic equipments pose as a major deterrent for the growth of the market. The market is dominated by global players like Olympus, Karl Storz GmbH & Co., Pentax Medical Co., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson- Ethicon Endo Surgery (EES) among others.
Global endoscopy market is broadly segmented into the following product categories; rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, endoscopy visualization systems, endoscopic ultrasounds, endoscopy fluid management systems and endoscope accessories. Introduction of new, but expensive technologies such as HD cameras, 3DHD systems, HDTV three-chip systems, Narrow Band Imaging, Capsule Endoscopy, Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery (NOTES), Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), Mucosal Ablation Therapy, Robotic Endoscopes, etc. are expected to drive the global endoscopy market for the coming five years.
Flexible endoscopes and endoscopy visualization systems are two prominent product segments which are currently driving the global endoscopy market. For the coming five years, endoscope accessories, flexible endoscopes and endoscopy visualization systems will witness a growth rate of 15.2%, 10% & 10% respectively while demand for rigid endoscope will remain steady and will register a growth rate of 3.5%. Endoscopy visualization systems will witness an upsurge in demand due to introduction of 3DHD systems, HD cameras and with increased adoption of HDTV three-chip systems by the hospitals. Endoscopic accessories product segment will continue to register strong growth due to incessant launch of new endoscopic accessories. The reusable accessories market is also slated to rebound from its decline as more physicians discontinue purchasing disposables accessories and renew purchases of reusable accessories.
