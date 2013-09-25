New Market Study, "Global Environmental & Facilities Services", Has Been Published

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Global Environmental & Facilities Services", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Global Environmental & Facilities Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global environmental & facilities services market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The environmental and facilities services market is made up from the revenues of companies providing environmental and facilities maintenance services.
- The global environmental & facilities services industry had total revenues of $236.2bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.0% between 2008 and 2012.
- The solid waste management segment was the industry's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $127.9bn, equivalent to 54.2% of the industry's overall value.
- The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 2.6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $268.1bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the environmental & facilities services market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalenvironmental & facilities services market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key environmental & facilities services market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global environmental & facilities services market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global environmental & facilities services market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global environmental & facilities services market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global environmental & facilities services market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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