Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Epoxy resins are thermosetting resins known for its excellent mechanical, electrical and high heat resistance properties. Epoxy resins are also available in a wide variety of curing-agent variations. These are widely used in coating process, electronic applications, wind blades in windmill turbines, construction works, and adhesives, etc. Paints and coatings are primary application in terms of utilization of epoxy resins. Epoxy resins market growth is bound with the developing economies due to its high co-relation with industrialization.
This study estimates the global market of epoxy resins by the end of 2017. This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global epoxy resins market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions such as: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World that include key growth regions like China and India. Major countries with the market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the region. Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market has been discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.
Market has also been segmented on the basis of applications. The major applications for epoxy resins such as paints and coating, electrical and electronics, construction, wind turbine, adhesive, etc. have been discussed in detail in the report. Market share for major market participants has been described in detail for epoxy resins.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, company news flows, ministry reports, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study. The primary sources - experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of epoxy resins.
We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Key participants in the global epoxy resins market include The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Kukdo Chemical (South Korea), Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC (U.S.), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), NAMA Chemicals (Saudi Arabia), LEUNA-Harze GmbH (Germany), Spolchemie A.S. (Czech Republic), Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd, BASF SE (Germany), 3M (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Cytec Industries Incorporation (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), Atul Ltd (India), etc.
