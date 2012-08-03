Recently published research from Canadean, "Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: New Consumer Technology Solutions, Impact, Opportunities and Budgets", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- "Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Demand, Budgets, and Key Markets for Innovative Technology" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes future expectations about the significance of new technology in the global food and beverage industry. The report provides readers with a definitive analysis of the industry outlook and explores the impact of innovative technologies on the growth of the global food and beverage industry. In addition, the report examines and analyzes the key growth markets for innovative technologies in 2012-2013, the use of intelligent packaging, technology spending activity, the use of nanotechnology, and technology transfer in the industry. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, and company type and size.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading global food and beverage industry executives. The report examines overall growth in demand for innovative technologies and the key benefits of using innovative technologies, including key influencers responsible for adopting innovative technologies. This report identifies the leading technologies used in the global food and beverage processing and the key drivers influencing the implementation of new technology. In addition, this report includes definitive assessment of intelligent packaging, nanotechnology and technology transfer growth outlook. Furthermore, the report reveals the future budget allocations for new technology by global food and beverage industry buyer and supplier companies. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global food and beverage industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The projected average global annual procurement budget for buyer respondents is US$173 million in 2012-2013.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The key drivers which are influential in the implementation of nanotechnology are 'helps in extending shelf life' and 'enhances food safety', as identified by 57% of food manufacturers each.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bulla Dairy Foods, Macphie, Bar 35, Coca-Cola Amatil Australia, Reading Bakery Systems, Wright Foods, Premier Foods UK, Wipro, Nestle Waters North America, Augme Technologies, Kraft Foods, Park City Group, SAB Miller, Packaging Products Peru, ASDA, Quantum Foods, PepsiCo, Diversified Technologies, Pall Corporation, OKO, Inergetics, EnWave Corporation, TIC Gums, Maple Leaf Foods, Ashland Specialty Ingredients, Waterlogic, HiBall Energy, HJ Heinz, Gleeson Group, Dupont, Fonterra, Jain Irrigation Systems, SkyPeople Fruit Juice China, Tate & Lyle, HighJump Software, EuroWaxPack, Dole Food Company Inc, Mondi Coatings and Consumer Packaging, ScentSational Technologies, Carlsberg India, Marks and Spencer, Amoy, Coyote Kitchen, Britvic, Apple Rush, SodaStream International, Sonoco, DeltaTrack, Dynamic Systems, Danish Crown, Multivac, Inline Plastics, Placon Corporation, Backsberg Estate Wines, Vion Food, SPX, Imec and Teagasc
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012: Private Label Manufacturing and Innovative Packaging, Trends and Opportunities, Budget Allocation and Key Growth Markets
- Global Food Industry Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Global Food and Beverage Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013
- Global Food and Beverage Manufacturing Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry
- Sustainability in the Global Food and Beverage Industry 2011-2012: Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecasts, Food and Beverage Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Food and Beverage Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Food and Beverage Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence